Transformation of S’wak native courts expected to be implemented in 2023

KUCHING (May 24): The transformation of the native courts in Sarawak is expected to be carried out next year, says Deputy Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

According to him, the state government is currently studying the structure of and ways to improve the native courts.

“The purpose of the study is to prepare a master plan for transforming the native courts towards becoming a judiciary institution that is independent and with its autonomy, just like the civil and syariah courts,” said Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, in responding to a question from John Ilus (GPS-Bukit Semuja) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday.

Jamit also said the study was already at its final stage.

“The state government is in the process of evaluating the recommendations proposed by the consultants appointed.

“Upon the completion of the final report and the approval granted by the state technical committee, the proposal (of transforming the native courts) will be submitted to the Sarawak Cabinet for consideration.

“Suggestions that may involve existing laws will be brought to the DUN for debates,” he added.