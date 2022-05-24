UMS researcher produces organic health, beauty products

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): The local herbs in Sabah have the potential to be developed in the organic beauty and health industry which are safer and free from dangerous chemicals.

This was proven by a researcher from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) who successfully created organic beauty and health products after researching the local durian belanda and bird nests.

According to UMS Biotechnology Research Institute biochemical expert, Professor Madya Dr. Md Shafiquzzaman Siddique, the research idea came about in 2017 following the ban on local cosmetics which were using dangerous and illegal chemicals.

“Synthetic cosmetic products changes the skin to become beautiful but in the long run causes cancer. A study Jacobs et.al (2018) has reported a total of 41 percent cancer causes are cosmetics,” he said.

“Hence, I conducted my research on several local Sabahan herbs and successfully created organic beauty and health products called Vivify,” he said to reporters on Tuesday.

He informed that the durian belanda and bird nests were selected as the main ingredients in the creation of the product.

“This is because the durian belanda contains a bioactive mixture which functions as an antioxidant.

“The bird nests contained collagen which results in beautiful skin.

“UMS will continue to carry out research on local herbs in Sabah to identify the nutrients and benefits to health,” said Dr Md Shafiquzzaman who has been recognised by Stanford University as one of the two percent best scientists in the world.

Among the products created by him included shampoos, face cleansers, body soap and tea.