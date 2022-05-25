12 rendered homeless as fire guts two houses in Miri

MIRI (May 25): A sexagenarian was among 12 persons made homeless after a fire gutted two houses at Kampung Muhibbah, Jalan Kuala Baram here this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of 10 from Lopeng fire station was rushed to the scene, located 24km from the station, following a distress call at 3.28pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that two non-permanent houses were 100 per cent destroyed.

“During the incident, 12 people from two families including a 62-year-old man were lucky to have escaped without any injuries,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam said firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to two other houses nearby, leaving the two structures with only slight damage to their walls.

The fire was brought under control at 4.12pm and the operation ended at 5.16pm, he added.