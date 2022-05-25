4.3-meter croc caught as search for missing boy continues in Telaga Air

KUCHING (May 25): A crocodile was caught during a search and rescue operation of the missing seven year-old who was snatched by a crocodile at Sungai Nyabut in Kampung Trombol, Telaga Air today.

The crocodile measuring about 4.3 metres long was brought to the riverbank around 7.30pm today after it was caught around 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the search was conducted within a 5km radius along the river and its surrounding tributaries from where the attack occurred.

Baits were also attached to 17 crocodile traps along the river.

Also joining in the search today were members from the Police, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corp and the Samarahan Crocodile Hunters.

On Saturday (May 21), the victim, Mohd Adammi Moktar was playing by the riverbank in front of their house together with his two older sisters aged 11 and 12 when the attack occurred.

Relating the incident was the victim’s grandmother who was left helpless as she witnessed the reptile attacking and dragging the victim into the river.

The crocodile during the attack is estimated to be around six metres long.

According to a villager, the last crocodile attack in the area was two years ago.

At the scene was Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang who is also a patron for the Samarahan Crocodile Hunters.