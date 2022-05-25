76-hour non-stop Bermukun set to enter The Malaysia Book of Records

KUCHING (May 25): Bermukun, a traditional Sarawak Malay dance accompanied by beat music and oral poetry, is set to enter The Malaysia Book of Records when it is played for 76 hours non-stop by 76 performers, says Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the idea was a joint initiative of his ministry and RTM, held in conjunction with RTM’s 76th anniversary celebration this year.

The four-day feat will be held at RTM Kuching Auditorium P. Ramlee from 5pm on May 27 to 9pm on May 30, he said when officiating at the launch of the event, themed ‘JuhBermukun 76 Jam TanpaHenti’ here yesterday.

The event would indirectly promote Bahasa Melayu Sarawak and local culture and tradition, he said.

“The event will also contribute to the heightening of the state tourism industry,” said Abdul Karim.

He said similar feat was last held in 2004, but for only 50 hours.

The 76 participants this time come from Kuching, Samarahan, Mukah, Miri and Bintulu, Sabah and Labuan.

The event, with the theme ‘Longest Non-stop Live Broadcasting Bermukun Performance’, will be aired live on TV1 via ‘Berita Ehwal Semasa’ and ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’; via radio stations SARAWAKfm, WAIfm and REDfm and on social media, and RTM Sarawak’s Facebook page from 5pm May 27 till 9pm on May 30.

Those in Sabah and Labuan can also enjoy it via LABUANfm and SABAHfm.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will declare open the event at 4pm on May 27 and also close it at 9pm on May 30 at the RTM Kuching Auditorium P Ramlee.

Samudera Hotel, Kopi O Corner, Kedey Kamek, Sundrop and Royal Malaysia Police are co-sponsors of the event.

Apart from enjoying the performance, visitors to the event can also visit the food and beverages stalls during the four-day period.

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Development, Hii Chang Kee; RTM Kuala Lumpur Radio Programme director Noraini Bakar; Sarawak Broadcasting director Nasrul Hakim Nor; and Hotel Samudera CEO Sharkawi Bohari were present at the launch.