Aids to Navigation, buoy markers installed in rivers for safety, says Lee

KUCHING (May 25): The Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) has to date installed 312 Aids to Navigation (AtoNs) in rivers and five Yellow Marker Buoys to demarcate ‘No Entry’ zones in specified water bodies, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said SRB, in collaboration with relevant agencies, had installed the AtoNs in Batang Ai and Bakun Hydroelectric Power Dams for the safety of local communities as well as in Tasik Biru, Bau on March 1 for the safety of tourists.

“This initiative will continue to be carried out in other specified water bodies.

“Safety of navigation of vessels along the rivers, which are being used heavily by both the local settlement and commercial vessels, will continue to be our priority,” he said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

AtoNs consists of various types of navigation buoys, light beacons, transits, bridge lightings, and signage for the safety of vessels plying in the rivers and specified water bodies to prevent collisions.

Lee said SRB had also salvaged and removed 193 shipwrecks in Sarawak’s rivers since 2001.

“For those shipwrecks that cannot be removed, my ministry has installed hazard markers to notify river users of the impending dangers,” he added.

In order to enhance safety in Sarawak’s rivers, he said the ministry has gazetted 20 anchorage areas for different types of vessels for the purpose of anchoring or midstream bunkering or loading and unloading cargoes.

“To improve the safety, functionality and usage of the existing wharves, my ministry through SRB has carried out quay site localised dredging for our cargo wharves.

“For these, we have completed localised dredging for our wharves at Jalan Pasir Panas in Sri Aman and at Kuala Baram in Miri. We believe with the dredging, more vessels will be able to use these facilities,” he said.

He also touched on the Kuching barrage and shiplock, where SRB will carry out improvement works to ensure structural integrity is maintained and functionalities improved for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“One of the main components of barrage and shiplock is the rainfall and water level telemetry stations. These stations sited along two tributaries of Sarawak River are connected to the control centre at the barrage building to monitor the real time water level for efficient operation of flood control,” he said, adding SRB will also be upgrading the existing 24 telemetry stations this year to improve efficiency.

On a related issue, Lee said the Buoys and Light Board established under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance, 1960 (Sarawak), and Merchant Shipping (Buoys and Lights) Regulation, 1961, was handed over to his ministry from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development in February this year.

“The core functions of this Board are to ensure safe movement of ships into Sarawak waters, conduct hydrographic surveys, provide grants for seamen training, provide and maintain AtoNs and lighthouses in compliance with International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) and International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) Standard.

“Currently there are 165 AtoNs under the management of this Board throughout Sarawak comprising seven lighthouses, 50 beacons, 25 transits, and 83 marker buoys,” he said.

Lee said he and his ministry officers as well relevant agencies including the Marine Department, visited Tanjung Lobang Lighthouse and Tanjung Baram Lighthouse in Miri on March 21 and Tanjong Kidurong Lighthouse in Bintulu on May 12.

“Based on my visit, a lot more improvement works need to be done to these infrastructures, which have been there for a long time, to ensure these facilities are well maintained for the protection and the safety of seafarers.

“Most importantly, these facilities must comply with the international standards since Malaysia has rectified this convention of Safety of Life at Sea (Solas),” he said.

Lee added he will continue to visit the remaining lighthouses and other AtoNs before proposing a comprehensive improvement works plus the costing required for submission to the federal Ministry of Transport and the Sarawak government respectively.