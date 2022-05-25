Chong: Permit contractors awarded state govt jobs during pandemic to revise prices

KUCHING (May 25): The state government has been asked to allow contractors awarded with construction works in the last two years to revise their awarded contract prices upwards.

In making the call, Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen said this is due to the huge increase in the price of construction materials where in the last one year, prices for items such as steel have almost doubled.

“Even the prices of locally produced cement, sand, and gravel have increased. The industrial diesel prices have also doubled compared to a year ago.

“As a result, almost all contractors who have been awarded construction contracts six months or earlier find it impossible to continue with the contract work without making huge losses.

“Because of that too, many contractors could not afford to proceed with the works,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today.

He said the federal Ministry of Works had on May 1, 2022 issued a directive allowing contractors undertaking federal projects to review their contract price upwards to cater to the increase in building material costs, but the state government had not done the same.

According to him, while many Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) reps, in their DUN speeches, had called for contractors unable to proceed with projects to be blacklisted, he disagreed as the sudden surge in building material prices was beyond contractors’ control.

“Furthermore, given that all of us have suffered for two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the state’s economy is still slow to recover, these contractors should be given a second chance.

“To blacklist them at this time will have far-reaching adverse effects on the state’s economy as a whole, slowing down our recovery,” he claimed.