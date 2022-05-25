Covid-19 infections in Sabah continue to rise

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): The number of Covid-19 infections in Sabah continued to increase on Wednesday with 66 cases, 14 higher than the previous day.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said nine out of 27 districts in the state recorded an increase while six districts recorded a decrease.

“Six districts that previously did not record any infection has at least one case on May 5. Meanwhile, a total of 12 districts remain the same as the other day.

“Kota Kinabalu continues to increase its daily infections with 38 cases, an increase of six cases compared to Tuesday,” he said.

Sandakan also recorded a relatively big rise of seven cases.

According to Masidi, 64 out of the 66 cases are in Category 1 and 2, while the remaining two are in Category 4.