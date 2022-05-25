Dr Rundi: Govt allocates RM30 mln to develop 3 more pig farming areas in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 25): The government has allocated RM30 million to develop another three pig farming areas (PFAs) in view of the high potential of Sarawak’s swine industry, says Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the new PFAs will be located in Selangau in Sibu division, Samarakan in Bintulu division, as well as an extension of the existing PFA in Simunjan.

“The swine industry is another major export earner for Sarawak, which has self-sufficiency level (SSL) of 125 per cent.

“There are 118 licensed pig farms in Sarawak, mainly located in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Sibu divisions. The anchor farmer in our PFA Simunjan has exported pork and porkers to Singapore since 2017.

“Between 2018 to 2021, it has exported over 286,000 porkers worth RM303.3 million. Recently, an average of 2,500 porkers are exported to Singapore on a twice weekly basis,” he told the august House at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He said his ministry will continue to encourage and facilitate the participation of the private sector to develop the swine industry towards achieving an increased volume for exports of live pigs and pork products.

In his ministerial winding-up speech, Dr Rundi also pointed out that another fast-growing and lucrative enterprise was swiftlet ranching to produce Edible Bird Nests (EBN).

“The government has approved the implementation of 68 such projects under the Agriculture Facilitation Fund (AFF) amounting to RM1.36 million.

“Sarawak export value of raw clean EBN in 2021 is estimated at RM77 million and for this year up to May, the registered export value is RM10.53 million,” he said.