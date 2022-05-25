Dr Rundi: Sarawak’s rice production only meets 38 pct of requirement

KUCHING (May 25): The current rice production in Sarawak can only meet 38 per cent of the state’s rice requirement, said Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the low rice self-sufficiency level (SSL) had impacted the current food security in the state and that Sarawak had to import 145,468 metric tonnes of rice in 2021, valued at RM387 million.

“The total hectare of paddy in Sarawak has decreased quite significantly from around 130,000 hectares in 2012 to about 83,000 hectares in 2021.

“Hence, the amount of rice produced has also reduced from 142,000 metric tonnes in 2012 to about 89,400 metric tonnes in 2021,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He pointed out that in order to attain a satisfactory level of rice self-sufficiency level of 60 per cent of rice targeted to be achieved by 2030, the ministry has outlined six key initiatives to boost rice production in the state.

These, he said, included rehabilitating and upgrading of infrastructure at 14 existing drainage and irrigation schemes throughout Sarawak involving 2,829 hectares as well as developing new areas for paddy cultivation.

“This is to enable these schemes to be suitable for paddy planting and to reduce paddy land from being converted by farmers into planting more lucrative crops such as oil palm.

“For new areas that have been identified for irrigated paddy cultivation include 100 hectares in Kampung Mujat in Serian division and in Abok-Selepong in Sri Aman division with an estimated size of 3,000 hectares,” he said.

He also said that his ministry will actively pursue the public-private partnership model to increase private sector involvement to invest in paddy cultivation.

“Under this initiative, the government will provide basic field infrastructure such as construction of tertiary irrigation systems and other facilities while the private sector will invest in paddy production, post-harvest processing and marketing of rice.

“A new model that is SMART Large Scale Paddy Planting Model will be implemented in Sarawak,” said Dr Rundi.

The three other initiatives are farm mechanism and automation initiatives which will be promoted to paddy planters in Sarawak towards increasing productivity; production of quality paddy seed and paddy production incentive to paddy farmers and producers.

Dr Rundi said the incentive will be introduced by his ministry to boost domestic paddy production.

“This output-based incentive is aimed at encouraging land owners to maximise the use of their lands for paddy planting thus increasing paddy production,” he added.