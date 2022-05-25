Dr Rundi: State govt aims to revitalise, strengthen devt of four key food crops

KUCHING (May 25): The state government aims to revitalise and strengthen the development of four key food crops namely coconut, durian, pineapple and banana which have potential for export, says Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister in his ministry’s winding-up speech said comprehensive new strategies and initiatives would be developed to establish the cultivation of these crops to become the main sources of new wealth in Sarawak and to generate higher farmers’ income.

Speaking at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today, he said one of the three key strategies covering the entire value chain to strengthen and accelerate the growth of these industries was to replant and rehabilitate farms.

“Efforts to revitalise existing areas are through maintaining, replanting and rehabilitating unproductive farms to ensure increased supply in the long run. Old and unproductive areas need to be replanted with selected high-yielding varieties.

“The rehabilitation programme will focus on increasing yields through fertilisation assistance, improvement of drainage systems and integrated pest management to increase productivity,” he said, adding that it also aims to introduce and promote the application technology and good agricultural practices (GAP) and intercropping practices.

The other strategy, he said, was to establish seed production programmes.

“The quality seedlings of these four crops are currently insufficient in Sarawak.

“One of the efforts to increase the production of quality seedlings is to establish more seed gardens in collaboration with research and academic institutions such as the Malaysian Agriculture Research and Development Institute (Mardi), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), and the private sector,” he said.

Dr Rundi said the third strategy was to encourage large-scale cultivation through Public-Private-Community Partnership (PPCP).

“Private-sector involvement is crucial to ensure the sustainable development of these industries.

“Therefore, the Government will identify suitable State land with economic size to attract the private sector investment for commercial food crop cultivation,” he said.

He added that the government will also provide basic infrastructure and facilities, such as agroparks and collection, processing and packaging centres (CPPCs).

He noted that under the Food Basket Area, the government has identified 77,000 hectares for food crops development.

“A sum of RM194 million has been approved to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) for Food Basket development to implement various rehabilitation of existing agriculture schemes, development of new drainage, irrigation and flood mitigation infrastructures in new agriculture areas,” he said.

He also said that the government has allocated RM103 million through Integrated Regional Southern Development Agency (IRSDA) for agriculture development in which RM40 million will be utilised for new planting of 1,080 hectares and rehabilitation of 799 hectares of existing smallholding coconut farms in Samarahan division.

“The various production and investment incentives will be formulated to encourage greater participation of the private sector to invest in these promoted food crops, away from the commodity crops, such as oil palm.

“My ministry has set a target to increase planted areas of coconut to 30,000 hectares, and 20,000 hectares each for durian, pineapple and banana by 2030.

“In our effort to accelerate the growth of these industries, my ministry is actively promoting contract-farming model to allow greater participation of the private sector as Anchor Companies and smallholders as outgrowers,” he said, adding that the Department of Agriculture has also conducted several training programmes to equip farmers with the best planting practices.

On a related matter, Dr Rundi said more than 100 hectares of land in the existing agriculture stations throughout Sarawak have been identified to be developed into Precision Farming Parks.

“The selected crops are those that possess high commercial value such as chili, tomato, golden melon and ginger.

“The implementation of this project is to meet the domestic demand for vegetables as well as for the export market,” he said.

In addition to these parks, he also said that the government will continue to establish more Permanent Food Production Parks.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, my ministry is planning to develop two new sites as ‘Taman Kekal Pengeluaran Makanan’ namely Kubong Phase 2 in Limbang Division and Sg Sebiew in Bintulu Division,” he said.