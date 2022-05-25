Dr Sim: 4 Cluster Hospitals initiatives set up this year

KUCHING (May 25): The Sarawak Health Department has implemented four Cluster Hospital Initiatives this year in addition to the two it started with in 2019, said Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said these involved 23 hospitals in Sarawak.

“The six Cluster Hospital Initiatives are Northern Cluster Hospital led by Miri Hospital; Western Cluster Hospital led by Bintulu Hospital; Central Cluster Hospital led by Sibu Hospital; Eastern Cluster Hospital led by Sarikei Hospital; South-eastern Cluster Hospital led by Sri Aman Hospital; and Southern Cluster Hospital led by Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The implementation of these initiatives will help to optimise the usage of hospital beds and other facilities such as operating theatres at underutilised district hospitals,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech.

He pointed out that under the initiatives, specialists from lead hospitals will also perform surgical procedures at non-lead hospitals.

“To date, surgical teams from SGH have performed procedures such as Open Cholecystectomy, Parathyroidectomy, Open Appendectomy and Tonsillectomy in Bau Hospital,” he said.

The Cluster Hospital Initiative, which was introduced by the Ministry of Health in 2014, aims to expand the specialty services to district hospitals and to reduce the congestion at specialist clinics and medical wards in both major and minor specialist hospitals.

Dr Sim, who is Deputy Premier, also touched on development projects in the public health sector.

He said as at April 30, the State Health Department has received RM2.13 billion of operating funds and RM311.39 million of development funds from the Ministry of Health Malaysia to be used for operational expenses, human capital development, minor upgrading works, hospital and clinic support services as well as medical equipment procurement.

“As at April 25, the overall physical progress of Petra Jaya Hospital project is 44 per cent and is scheduled to be completed in March 2024 while the physical progress of the construction of an additional block in Miri Hospital is 19 per cent and is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.

“For the new Lawas Hospital, as at April 25, the physical progress was 12 per cent and it is slightly behind schedule by 5 per cent. The project is expected to be completed in February 2024,” he said.

Other projects he mentioned were the Simpang Bukut Health Clinic, Mukah (Type 6) which has started operation on March 1; the physically completed Nanga Kemalih Health Clinic, Sarikei (Type 6), which is expected to be operational in July; and Tabuan Jaya Health Clinic (Type 2) with a project cost of RM40 million, which has commenced construction on Dec 8, 2021.

“The Siburan Health Clinic (Type 3) and Bandaraya Miri Health Clinic (Type 2) are scheduled to be completed this year. As at 25th April 2022, the physical progress of Siburan Health Clinic (Type 3) is 88 per cent whereas the physical progress of Bandaraya Miri Health Clinic (Type 2) is 86 per cent.

“The ceiling cost of Siburan Health Clinic is RM40 million. The health clinic is also equipped with two units of Quarters Class D, eight units of Quarters Class F and 16 units of Quarters Class G,” said Dr Sim.

He said the project cost for Bandaraya Miri Health Clinic is RM35 million.