Fact-checked: Airline passengers in Dayak clothes not China nationals bound for Nusantara (VIDEO)

KUCHING (May 25): Videos of the AirAsia flight taken by a group of Sarawakians in their traditional native costumes to Sabah recently have been twisted and linked to a massacre in Kalimantan in 1967.

International news agency, AFP, had fact-checked the allegations on social media platforms, which claimed that the group were people from China headed to Ibu Kota Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital in East Kalimantan.

The social media posts suggest that the Chinese passengers could suffer a similar fate as those in the 1967 massacre of ethnic Chinese minority in the Indonesian province known as the Mangkok Merah tragedy, AFP said.

One of the misleading posts said: “Foreigners from China, prospective residents of IKN, have started to arrive, wearing the traditional Dayak Kalimantan costumes. Hopefully the Mangkok Merah tragedy volume 2 will happen.”

Activist Peter John Jaban, from a coalition of indigenous people of Sabah and Sarawak, known as Gabungan Orang Asal Sabah/Sarawak (GOASS), told AFP he led the group featured in both videos.

“I dismiss the claim that [the video shows]the Chinese flying into Kalimantan,” he told AFP, adding that the group of 72 Sarawakian natives flew on AirAsia Flight AK6076 from Miri to Kota Kinabalu on April 30, 2022.

AFP had fact-checked the claims by comparing video clips on the internet including one which was originally posted on The Borneo Post’s Facebook page, which has garnered more than 2.2 million views. See video below: