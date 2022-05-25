Fatimah: Still gap between men and women in political empowerment domain

KUCHING (May 25): There is still a gap in achievement of women in the domain of Political Empowerment compared to men in Sarawak, says Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Quoting from a statistics on Women Empowerment in Selected Domains Malaysia 2021 released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, she said other domains that indicated a gap in achievement are Economic Participation and Opportunities with a score of 0.714, and Health and Survival with a score of 0.947.

“For Sarawak, women’s achievement in Educational Attainment recorded a higher score than men’s with 1.071. A score of 1.0 indicates an equal level of achievement between women and men,” she said in her ministerial winding-up speech today.

Recognising that there are still large equality gaps in the domains of Political Empowerment and Economic Participation and Opportunities, Fatimah said the ministry has designed and implemented various programmes and initiatives aimed at bridging these gaps.

“This effort is important to ensure that women are actively involved and can contribute to the socio-economic development of Sarawak.

“To enhance the capacity of women leadership, the ministry has implemented the Women Leadership Training Programme since 2019, to hone the soft skills of leaders and successor leaders,” she said.

As of April 2022, the minister said, eight series of women’s leadership capacity building programmes have been implemented.

“The programme was attended by 356 participants from all over Sarawak,” she added.

Meanwhile, to enhance the economic capacity of women, Fatimah said the ministry has allocated RM500,000 this year under the 12th Malaysia Plan to implement micro-assistance to female heads of households and single mothers in the form of cash as business capital.

In addition, to enhance the economic self-sufficiency of single mothers and low-income women, Fatimah said the ministry has provided various skills training in the form of short-term courses conducted in-person and online.

“For those affected by Covid-19, either in terms of business or socio-emotional, the ministry has implemented the ‘Bounce Back Your Businesses’ programme which contains three components, namely basic knowledge of online marketing, entrepreneurial motivation, and product packaging design,” she said.

Fatimah said this year the ministry has partnered with the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) to hold a Women’s Career Carnival aimed at giving employers the opportunity to introduce jobs available in their companies, help women entrepreneurs to register their businesses and share information on business assistance.

The carnival was held for the first time in early March, in conjunction with the state -level Women’s Day celebration in Miri.

“Fourteen women were offered jobs at the time, while 22 have successfully registered their business licences and permits.

“A similar carnival will be held in other parts starting June in Kuching,” she added.