Govt urged to extend help to poultry farmers to weather high production cost

KUCHING (May 25): Sarawak Livestock Breeders’ Association (SLBA) has urged the government to throw poultry farmers in the state a lifeline due to the surging costs of raw materials since beginning of the year.

As the federal government has imposed a maximum price scheme on chickens and eggs at the start of the year, poultry farmers throughout the state are operating at a loss now despite the subsidies offered, chairman of the association, Tsai Kian Shin said.

“Since the government announced this six-month consecutive price control scheme in December last year, poultry farmers decided to stop their farm operation or reduce production in the face of a surge in imported feed raw materials,” Tsai told a press conference yesterday.

He said though the government subsidised poultry farmers with five sen per egg and 60 sen per kg of broiler chicken, the amount was insufficient to cover the costs of production.

Tsai also claimed that only a few poultry farmers had received the subsidies provided by the government.

Between the three months from February to May this year, Tsai explained, the price of animal feeds had increased by about 20 per cent – yellow maize had increased by 24.8 per cent, soya bean by 19.24 per cent and palm oil (16.60 per cent).

Furthermore, he added, costs of production such as the costs of egg trays had increased by 15.09 per cent and the revision of minimum monthly salary had caused a 25 per cent increase in the same period.

“That’s why we are calling for this press conference today with the sincere intention of wanting the government to hear us out and understand the serious financial situation that we are in.”

Thus, the association proposed a few solutions for the government to support poultry farmers in dealing with the surge in production costs.

The first proposal is to stop the implementation of the maximum price scheme once it ends on June 5 next month and allow the market mechanism of demand and supply to determine the price of goods.

Should the maximum price scheme continue beyond June 5, Tsai proposed the government to increase the subsidy amount by an additional six sen per egg (total subsidy amount 11 sen per egg) and additional subsidy of 60 sen per kg of boiler chicken (totalling RM1.20 per kg).

If the government prefers to maintain the subsidy rate, Tsai proposed for the maximum price imposed on eggs to be increased by an additional six sen per egg for areas between Kuching and Sibu, additional eight sen per egg for Bintulu and Miri areas and additional 12 sen per egg for Limbang and Lawas.

The difference in the maximum price increases for different districts is to take into account the cost of transportation, particularly for those located further in the interior, he explained.

On the maximum price of chicken, the association proposed an increase of anther 60 sen per kg throughout the state, should the subsidy rate remain the same.

Based on the information provided, the current maximum price scheme imposed on chickens in the city until June 5 is RM8.10 for wholesale and RM9.30 for retail price for standard chicken; and RM9.30 for wholesale price and RM10.30 for retail price of super chicken (slaughtered and cleaned without head, legs, liver and giblets).

For eggs, the maximum price imposed for a Grade A chicken egg is RM0.40 for farm price, RM0.43 for wholesale price and RM0.45 for retail price; for Grade B egg, it is RM0.38 for farm price, RM0.41 (wholesale price) and RM0.43 (retail price); and Grade C egg, it is RM0.36 (farm price), RM0.39 (wholesale price) and RM0.41 (retail price).

Tsai hoped the issue can be settled amicably as soon as possible because the surging production costs were already ‘suffocating’ poultry farmers throughout the state.

He further appealed to the government to expedite the subsidy as soon as possible to poultry farmers without any more delay.

The chairman said the poultry industry was also dealing with shortage of workers, particularly from Indonesia, and the association sought the understanding of consumers in the state that the increase in price of goods is a global issue.

In addition, Tsai said the association was against the removal of Approved Permits (AP) for Malaysians to import food from abroad as it might hurt local poultry farmers and affect the security of local food supply.