Jeffrey never mentioned politicians unwilling to cooperate

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): The article entitled ‘Politicians unwilling to cooperate – Jeffrey’ which was published in the Borneo Post on 25 May 2022 is incorrect as Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has never mentioned that one group of politicians were unwilling to cooperate as stated in the report.

During the press conference held at the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) headquarters on Tuesday, Jeffrey was asked about the progress of the Special Committee on Undocumented Foreign Workers and Foreign Nationals.

He responded that with the exception of politicians, the committee had met with all stakeholders. He did, however, clarify that a townhall meeting with politicians, with two or three representatives from each political party, has been scheduled for June 2, after the Kaamatan Festival.

Non-governmental organisations with a special interest in the subjects will also be present at the townhall meeting.

