Kliriengs submerged in Penyarai River in Tatau to be salvaged, says minister

KUCHING (May 25): A community engagement is being conducted to salvage three kliriengs (burial poles) submerged in Penyarai River in Tatau, says Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He told the august House that his ministry was working closely with the Museum Department, Council for Native Customs and Traditions, Sarawak Forest Department, Tatau District Office and the local community to expedite work to preserve the kliriengs.

“The kliriengs are submerged underwater. From what I gathered, the kliriengs were thrown into the river as they were believed to be associated with bad luck, like floods,” Abdul Karim told a press conference at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

He said the kliriengs were only discovered during a recent drought and he believed the burial poles were thrown into the river by people residing along the river.

“Probably, there were some incidents long time ago which resulted in the settlers, after consulting a shaman, threw the kliriengs into the river. That is how I look at it.”

He said the kliriengs were beautifully crafted from Belian wood and the Museum Department was now conducting studies on the burial poles.

He said he could not pinpoint which tribe threw the kliriengs into the river but there was a possibility it could be the work of the Orang Ulu or Penans.

Earlier, in his ministerial winding up speech, Abdul Karim said initiatives such as Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund, Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019, Sarawak Heritage Council and Sarawak Heritage Trust Fund were launched to stimulate the recovery as well as the preservation of the heritage, arts and culture sector.

For the sales achieved by the state handicraft industry, he said the national handicraft development corporation (Sarawak branch) had recorded RM7 million worth of sales as of April this year, with the target this year being RM15.5 million.

A total of RM15.7 million worth of sales was achieved in 2021, while RM31 million in sales were secured in 2019 with about 15 per cent from online sales.

Abdul Karim stressed that Sarawak aimed to be a leading destination for eco-tourism and business events in Southeast Asian countries, in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 plan.

Another long-term plan is the third Sarawak Tourism Master Plan 2021-2035.

Abdul Karim also said his ministry through Sarawak Tourism Board was vigorously promoting the responsible tourism agenda by engaging with tourism industry stakeholders, including tour operators, hoteliers and healthcare service providers.

He also said Kuching was accepted as a member of the Unesco’s Creative Cities Network under the category of ‘Gastronomy’ in November last year.