Kuching school teacher claims trial to sexually assaulting student

KUCHING (May 25): A school teacher claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 read together with Section 16 of the same Act before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman.

The Section 14(a) provides for a maximum 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction, while Section 16 provides for up to five years in prison and no fewer than two strokes of the rotan.

During proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff requested the accused be denied bail to prevent him from repeating the offence on the victim or others because he is still a teacher, and to prevent him from absconding.

The accused’s counsel Roland Thomas sought court bail on the grounds the accused is 54 and has been a teacher for 22 years.

“He also has an outstanding career as a teacher and it is not true that he is in charge of any class or teaching position since he is essentially in a management position within the school.

“The accused is not a flight risk as he does not hold any passport and he has been living with his parents since 1977,” said Roland.

Afidah allowed for RM10,000 bail in two local sureties with a permanent address in Kuching.

She also fixed June 27 for pre-trial case management.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly touched the student’s private part at their school around 12.05pm on April 15, 2022.

It is understood that the victim’s mother lodged a police report after the boy shared the incident with her.