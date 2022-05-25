Man in Kuching arrested for allegedly biting wife during domestic dispute

KUCHING (May 25): Police have arrested a man for allegedly hurting his wife by biting her arm during a domestic dispute.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the 23-year-old suspect had allegedly become aggressive after his wife told him she wanted to bring their child to a hotel to relax and unwind.

“That argument soon led to a scuffle between the two,” Ahsmon said in a statement last night.

In a separate incident, he said the suspect also allegedly smashed his wife’s mobile phone when he found out she wanted to use state financial aid to buy milk formula for their child, who was five months old at the time.

He said the two separate incidents took place in December 2021 and January this year.

Ahsmon added the suspect, who is as a civil servant, is currently being investigated for both incidents under Section 323 of the Penal Code, Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994, and Section 427 of the Penal Code.