Minister: Politics, economy, leisure activities score low in Sarawak youth study

KUCHING (May 25): Three domains in the Sarawak Youth Index Study are below the satisfactory score and require more attention, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) said the score for Economic Domain is 56.34, followed by Leisure Activities Domain at 57.00 and Political Socialisation Domain at 57.58.

“The implementation of the programmes designed by the ministry are based on the findings of the study conducted by Institute for Youth Research Malaysia (IYRES) in 2019.

“With these findings, the Quality and Well-Being of Sarawak Youth under the Sarawak Youth Index Study score is 70.62 (Average) with Social Relationship Domain scoring 79.99 (Satisfactory), followed by Free From Deviant Behaviour Domain at 77.87 (Satisfactory) and Health Domain at 75.13 (Satisfactory),” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Based on the findings above, Abdul Karim said his ministry has come out with various programmes such as Entrepreneurship, Youth Leadership and Empowerment courses, Sarawak Youth Debate, Sarawak X-Tive, mass sports participation and talent identification programmes.

He said the ministry is reaching out to the people in the rural areas by bringing MYSED Go Rural.

“The contents of the MYSED Go Rural programme are Projek Komuniti Prihatin, Fit Community, Aram Sesais, Juh Bejual, Kopi Talk and many more. As for now, 250 participants inclusive of Gedong, Sebauh and Sarikei have benefited from these programmes.

“The continuous programmes shall be conducted in Long Singut, Kapit in July and other divisions such as Betong, Samarahan and Miri,” he added.

On youth entrepreneur development, Abdul Karim said several programmes have been implemented, such as the Youth Entrepreneur Setup Programme (YES), Youth Entrepreneur Setup and Financing, JUMS Start Biznes, Roombark Bundle and Jom Jadi Tauke.

“YES started in the northern zone in Miri division on March 19. A total of 365 youths were involved in the programme as an early exposure to youth in the field of entrepreneurship by sharing the entrepreneurial and business information from the relevant government agencies.

“The programme started with ice-breaking session by the ministry on the function and role toward entrepreneurship. The highlight of the event is the Town Hall Session with Minister in order to identify issues, challenges, initiatives and aspirations among the local youth. For this year, the programme will continue to be implemented in Sibu and Kuching, and other divisions in the future,” he said.

As for YES and Financing, Abdul Karim said it was held in collaboration with Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia (Bank Rakyat) for the purpose of sharing information on Micro Financing Loan Assistance offered specifically to micro and informal youth entrepreneurs.

“A total of 200 participants were involved in the success of this programme on April 22 at the Kuching Civic Centre,” he said.

“Other programmes that are to be implemented in the future are Program Bina Jaringan Rangkaian Industri, Youth Business Challenge, Youth Entrepreneur Carnival or Conference, Business Management and Upskilling course, E- Commerce and digital marketing, Car Boot Sale and Flea Market, which are aimed to encourage youth in making business as a career.

“The establishment of MYSED One-Stop Youth Centre in every Civic Centre also provide a platform for information on business and entrepreneurship in the specific sectors towards digital economy,” he said.