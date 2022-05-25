Ministry proposes households exceeding 35,000 litres in monthly consumption pay extra as part of efforts to encourage conservation

KUCHING: The Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication is proposing the introduction of a water conservation surcharge for monthly consumption exceeding 35,000 litres per household.

Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said currently, the domestic water consumption in Sarawak averaged at 270 litres per person daily in urban areas – equivalent to 32,400 litres a month per household of four.

For households in rural areas, he said the water consumption averaged 160 litres per person daily or 19,200 litres a month per household.

“The surcharge proposal is in line with the ministry’s target to reduce water consumption to 165 litres per person daily,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He said the Sarawak government has provided high subsidies for the supply of treated water to domestic consumers, with the total spent in 2020 and 2021 amounting to RM305 million.

Julaihi also reaffirmed the government’s plan to set up a single water entity for Sarawak.

He said the ministry would combine the four existing water supply agencies, namely Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board, LAKU Management Sdn Bhd and Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), into a single entity towards strengthening the state’s water supply services in the future.

“My ministry will also strengthen and breathe new life into the State Water Authority as a corporate body. Currently, the State Water Authority is referred to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications.

“This is important to improve the delivery of water supply services as well as ensuring a more efficient, effective and holistic management of water resources,” he said.

Julaihi added his ministry is also taking steps to gazette 42 water catchment areas to protect and conserve raw water resources to meet the growing demand for water.

Any release of land within a radius of 8km from the raw water intake shall not affect the quality of raw water at the water intake, he added.

At the same time, he said the ministry needs an immediate allocation of RM165 million to kick-off initial works under the Sarawak Water Supply Master Plan and Water Grid.

He said the allocation was needed to carry out Front-End Engineering (FEE) work involving site investigation, survey and preliminary design work.

He said the state JBALB is in the process of preparing documentation to appoint a FEE consultant.

He added that the Sarawak Water Supply Master Plan and Water Grid, which was completed in 2021, outlines the development of water supply in Sarawak for the period up to 2025, 2040 and 2070.

“This master plan includes three strategic thrusts to address issues of water demand; water treatment and distribution, and water quality and adequacy for both raw water and treated water.

“The objective of this master plan is to develop a water grid system that includes the development of raw water resources, water treatment and distribution. It will connect all major plants across Sarawak and form a continuous water grid system.”

Julaihi said in line with this plan, the 100 water treatment plants now would be reduced to 38 major water treatment plants.

“Water treatment plants with small capacity and uneconomical to operate and having problems with raw water resources, would be discontinued or utilised as booster pump stations,” he said.