Mustapa: Fed govt paying serious attention to inflation

KUCHING (May 25): The federal government is paying serious attention to the issue of inflation faced by consumers in the country, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said recent reports had indicated the country’s inflation rate for March and April was 2.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively, an increase of 0.1 per cent.

“However, we are aware that consumers feel the inflation is much higher in both urban and rural areas, particularly on the price of food,” said Mustapa at a press conference after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex today.

While Malaysians spent about an average of about 30 per cent of their expenditure on food and beverage every month, Mustapa said poor households spent about 60 per cent of their monthly expenditure on foodstuff, a much higher figure.

He said Prime Minister Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had since tasked the Agriculture Ministry, and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to implement measures agreed by the federal government to curb the supply constraint of chicken and surging prices.

Some of the measures agreed are export ban and stockpiling on chicken for the country’s consumption and to stabilise the market price.

Mustapa also explained the inflation issue was being experienced worldwide, including the United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) reporting highest inflation rate in decades, due to economic recovery from Covid-19 and the Ukraine-Russia war.