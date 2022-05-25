Mustapa: 10 areas in Sarawak selected for hardcore poverty eradication programme

KUCHING (May 26): A total of 10 localities in Sarawak have been selected for Phase 1 of the the Keluarga Malaysia hardcore poverty eradication (BMTKM) programme, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the localities selected are Gedong; Kampung Seberang Sebuyau, Sebuyau; Kampung Bakong, Lingga; Long Kajang, Belaga; Kampung Spaoh, Betong; Baram / Ulu Tinjar; Pakan; Lawas; Daro; and Telang Usan.

“These 10 localities in Sarawak are among 80 localities nationwide identified for the BMTKM Phase 1 pilot programme which will be implemented end of May 2022 (this month),” said Mustapa in the statement issued after the Hardcore Poor Eradication programme held at Kampung Seberang Sebuyau yesterday.

According to the statement, Mustapa was on a two-day working visit to Sarawak to coordinate the planning of BMTKM so that it can be implemented smoothly according to schedule and able to achieve its objectives.

“The focus will continue to be on Sarawak as it recorded the highest poverty rate in the country in 2019 which was nine per cent, compared to the national poverty rate of 5.6 per cent. The goal of this BMTKM programme is to achieve zero hardcore poverty by 2025, as has been set out in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP),” added Mustapa.

He also said BMTKM has adopted a bottom-up approach involving the participation of the grassroots and target groups in drafting the programme, whereby the solution to poverty is targeted and will differ for each locality according to the needs of the area.

“This approach is used in the BMTKM programme in Sarawak. Each identified locality will have a different method,” he said.

He also mentioned Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) will play a key role as the coordinator of the state-level for the BMTKM programme in Sarawak.

“Unlike the previous hardcore poverty eradication programme, BMTKM programme has a clear exit policy after two to three years,” he added.