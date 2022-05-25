Road, drain upgrading works in Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan frozen

SIBU (May 25): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has frozen all works to upgrade roads and drains in areas under the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan.

Its chairman Clarence Ting said this was due to the state government not having announced yet the commencement of the plan.

“I have been informed by the ministry concerned that all roads and drains at Bukit Assek will be affected by the redevelopment plan.

“We will inform the public, especially the residents of Bukit Assek area, that we shall freeze all upgrading works until the government officially announces the start of the redevelopment plan.

“If we proceed with the work, it will be a waste of money. We can put the funds elsewhere in Bukit Assek for now,” he told a full council meeting today.

Ting said the widening of drains at Jalan Tiong Hua costing RM1.4 million was among the frozen projects.

He said the project was promised by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng to his constituents as a solution to mitigate flash floods in the area.

“The project was already approved and tendered out. Now it is at the implementation stage but we have to put the project on hold.”

Ting said the council would organise a dialogue session with residents of the affected area to explain the matter.

For now, he said the council would clear the drains to allow free flow of water.

On another matter, he said the council would discontinue the fee waiver for coffee shops placing tables on five footways under its jurisdiction.

He said the waiver was given to coffee shop operators as dine-in was not allowed during the movement control order.

“Now that businesses are on as usual since January, the fee waiver is discontinued. The operators now have to pay fees to put up tables along five-foot ways,” he said.