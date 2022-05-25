RON97 petrol price up by 37 sen to RM4.70 per litre

Wednesday, May 25
 The retail price of RON97 petrol will be higher by 37 sen per litre to RM4.70 per litre, while the price of RON95 petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the week from May 26  to June 1. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): The retail price of RON97 petrol will be higher by 37 sen per litre to RM4.70 per litre, while the price of RON95 petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the week from May 26  to June 1.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today stated that the price of RON95 petrol and diesel remained at  RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per liter, respectively, even though the real market price of the two products had risen above the ceiling price.

According to the ministry, the new price is based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. – Bernama

