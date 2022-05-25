Sagah: RM300 mln of RM1 bln advance payment to fed govt spent on dilapidated schools

KUCHING (May 25): About RM300 million out of the RM1 billion advance payment to the federal government has been spent to repair dilapidated schools in the state, revealed Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

“I wouldn’t say (the RM1-billion advance payment) has been exhausted because some of it have not been spent, even though it has been allocated to the schools – for various reasons.

“One of it is that those schools that have been identified are in a bad shape and in need of relocation. So when it comes to relocation, they have to re-evaluate it again,” he said at a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building here yesterday.

In his winding-up speech in the august House earlier yesterday, he said since 2016 the federal government through the Ministry of Education had allocated about RM1.7 billion for 242 school development projects.

He added that the state government has provided about RM1.3 billion for 213 schools development projects – consisting of the RM1-billion advance payment to the federal government, the RM140-million Project Rakyat and RM160-million upgrading of schools under Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

Explaining further, Sagah said his ministry alongside the state Education Department (JPNS) and state Public Works Department (JKR) have grouped dilapidated schools into three categories – dubbed DS1, DS2 and DS3.

He said DS1 generally refers to schools with 25 per cent dilapidation, 30 to 40 years old and partially wood-based buildings with minimal damage that only require maintenance.

DS2 refers to schools with 50 per cent dilapidation, 40 to 50 years old buildings which are mostly wood-based with more physical damage that require repairs and maintenance – while DS3 are schools with 75 per cent dilapidation, more than 50 years old buildings which are all wood-based and have major structure damage.

“In 2016, the total number of dilapidated schools in Sarawak was 1,020, of which 415 were considered DS3, 210 as DS2 and 395 as DS1.

“To date, a total of 455 dilapidated schools in those three categories, have been covered under various school repair, rebuild or relocation projects. Of these, 245 projects have been completed. Another 565 dilapidated schools are still under consideration for future development,” he added.