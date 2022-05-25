SAR for croc victim: Bomba assists in setting up traps to catch reptile

KUCHING (May 25): Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assisted Samarahan Crocodile Hunter to set up crocodile traps in Sungai Nyabut, Kampung Trombol, Telaga Air yesterday.

Bomba Petra Jaya station chief Latif Iring said the move was part of the search and rescue (SAR) operation to search for seven-year-old Mohammad Adami Moktar, who is believed to have been attacked by a crocodile on May 21.

“Today, we are assisting Samarahan Crocodile Hunter to set up traps or baits to trap the crocodiles. Hopefully, this effort could help us catch the reptile,” he said, adding that yesterday was the fourth day of the SAR for the seven-year-old victim.

The SAR operation yesterday started at around 6.30am, with focus of the search within the 5km radius upstream and downstream from the location of the incident.

Joining the SAR operation were the police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the villagers.

The operation is also assisted by Bomba K-9 unit, the Water Rescue Team (PPDA),Safety Water and Rescue Team (SWART) and six members of the Samarahan Crocodile Hunter.

On the fateful day, Mohd Adammi was said to have played by the riverbank in front of their house together with his two older sisters aged 11 and 12 at around 8.30am.

With them was their 48-year-old grandmother Bibah Harup, who said the crocodile could be around six metres long.

The SAR operation was launched as soon as the report was received at about 9.30am on the same day.