SCCC requests Consul General  to arrange for visit to Kalimantan

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): The Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC), led by its president Datuk Frankie Liew, visited Rafail Walangitan, the Consul General of Indonesia in Kota Kinabalu, on Wednesday.

This visit and exchange is in line with one of the goals of the second council of the SCCC, contacting the chambers of commerce of Southeast Asian neighboring countries and introducing Sabah as a transfer point to connect to the Chinese market.

At the exchange meeting, Secretary General Ir. Tan Kok Jyh, JP, introduced the profile of SCCC and the information of the directors to the consuls.

Liew hoped that Rafail could assist SCCC in organizing a delegation to visit Kalimantan in mid-July to introduce and arrange for local outstanding businessmen and chambers of commerce.

Rafail welcomed this suggestion and felt honored that SCCC was able to arrange this visit.

Consul Muhammad Muhsinin also introduced the latest situation of Kalimantan, from the basic facilities to the introduction of the government’s development plan, and also described a number of business opportunities and cooperation potential.

Rafail hopes to have more similar exchanges with SCCC and make more detailed preparations for the visiting group in July.