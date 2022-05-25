Search for three missing tugboat crewmen called off

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): Authorities have called off the search and rescue (SAR) operation for three missing crewmen after their tugboat was believed to have capsized 35 nautical miles off the coast of Pulau Mantanani on May 22.

A statement from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) stated that the SAR operation was called off on Tuesday evening as there were no signs of any of the crewmen or the Mega Jaya 2 tugboat.

MMEA added that they had informed family members of the decision to end the SAR but will continue to monitor the area during their daily patrol operations.

The SAR for Mega Jaya 2 and its crewmen had spanned a total distance of up to 515 nautical miles which involved MMEA, the Royal Malaysian Police and the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Mega Jaya 2 was reported missing after it was believed to have capsized off the coast of Pulau Mantanani when the boat owner failed to make contact with the vessel on May 22.

Mega Jaya 2 was captained by Wilson Paul Joseph, 31, with Ling Chung Siong, 24, as the able seaman, and Yee Lih Min, 22, the boat engineer.

One of the missing crewmen is a family member to the boat owner.