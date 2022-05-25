Speak out against those who light up in smoking-prohibited areas, public told

BINTULU (May 25): Non-smokers have been urged to speak out against smokers and have the courage to remind them to stay out of areas where lighting up is prohibited, said Bintulu Deputy Resident Hussaini Hakim.

“To eateries and restaurant operators, remind the smokers politely to smoke outside the premises, not only your premises will be free from cigarette smoke but also clean,” he said when officiating at the launching ceremony of the state-level ‘Ops Mega’ Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (PPKHT), here yesterday.

He said although all eateries have been gazetted as a prohibited area for smoking effective Jan 1, 2019, there are still many individuals who ignore the importance of the smoking ban in public places.

He added that these smokers, when caught, would give excuses such as ‘I don’t know’, with some assuming that the smoking ban in public places was no longer in force.

“This is not a reasonable excuse as I am sure they have the ‘No Smoking’ poster in all eateries.

“In this aspect, there should be no misunderstanding and the smoking ban must be adhered to by all patrons including employees and owners of food premises,” said Hussaini.

According to him, based on the National Health and Mobility Survey conducted in 2019, it was found that 27,200 deaths in Malaysia were related to smoking.

“About 15 per cent of the total deaths were passive smokers who died after exposure to the cigarette smoke,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Health officer Dr Melvin Chung Hsien Liang said the smoking ban has been enforced in all eateries since Jan 1, 2019, with RM250 compound fine against offenders who light up in premises where smoking is prohibited.