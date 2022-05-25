Three girls drown in monsoon drain in KK

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): Three girls drowned after falling into a monsoon drain at Kampung Bunga Raya in Kepayan here on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, assistant commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police investigation revealed the incident happened when the girls, all foreigners aged five, 10 and 12, were playing by the monsoon drain at around 2pm on May 23.

One of the girls allegedly fell into the drain prompting the other two to jump into the water to save her.

“However, all the three girls faced difficulty in the water as none of them could swim,” said Mohd Zaidi on Wednesday.

A passerby who saw the girls struggling in the water immediately jumped into the water and managed to pull all of them out from the monsoon drain.

The victims were rushed to a hospital in ambulances but were pronounced dead upon arrival, said Mohd Zaidi.

It is learned that all the victims were related and were staying in nearby squatters at Kampung Bunga Raya.