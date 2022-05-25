Top seven Unduk Ngadau will receive over RM200,000 prizes

KOTA KINABALU (May 25): The 2022 State-level Unduk Ngadau contest will be giving over RM200,000 worth of prizes for the top seven winners on May 31.

State-level Kaamatan Unduk Ngadau pageant chairperson Tindarama Joanna Datuk Kitingan said that the first winner will walk away with RM120,000 worth of prizes, while the first runner-up will win RM53,000 worth of prizes, and the second runner-up will go home with RM46,000 worth of prizes.

The fourth to seventh winners will also be receiving cash and in-kind prizes.

Altogether, a total of RM92,500 in cash will be given away as prizes.

The finals will be held at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) in Penampang on May 31 where a total of 44 district Unduk Ngadau winners will be vying for the top spot.

Joanna, who is also KDCA Women Council chairperson, said that prizes will also be given to the winners of the Tati Topiodo, Tati Tosuau, and Basaan Tinandai Togingo subsidiary titles.

Both the winners of the Tati Topiodo and Tati Tosuau will win RM1,000 cash, a trophy and a sash each; while the designer of the best dress under the Basaan Tinandai Togingo will win RM2,500 and the wearer will receive RM500.

Joanna also introduced the new subsidiary title “Culture, Agrotourism and Nature Ambassador Unduk Ngadau” this year.

“This year, it is appropriate because we are opening back our tourism. We want to promote our culture in all the districts, Agrotourism because we are still strong in Agrotourism. Nature because Kaamatan ensouls Nature.

“Nature is our assets that must be conserved and we are indeed blessed surrounded by conserved forests under Sabah Parks and Forestry Department. It is important for the young women to understand what it means to conserve our natural assets and to know about 17 United Nations SDG goals as we are all indigenous women.

“All the 44 are also to submit a one-minute video of their districts in their mother tongue and subtitle in English. Professional judges will be judging on this and the winner will win RM2000, RM1500 and RM1000 respectively and the marks will be added to their overall marking during the finals on May 31,” she said during a press conference held at the Marina, Sutera Harbour Resort near here on Wednesday.

The theme for this year’s Unduk Ngadau contest is “Kaamatan Ensouls Nature, Unduk Ngadau ensouls Kaamatan.”

The sponsors of the contest this year are Datuk Rahmah Jan Sulaiman Khan, founder of Jkhan, Catherine Dumas who is the founder of QPACK, Datuk James Ratib, CKS Supermarket, North Borneo University College, MASwings, Sutera Harbour and Asian Tourism International College (ATI).