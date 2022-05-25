Wong: Better life for people should be immediate concern of S’wak govt

KUCHING (May 25): The people’s wish for a better life should be the immediate concern of the state government, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said it is good for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government to have vision and to have grand projects for Sarawak but they must first take care of the people’s basic needs and fundamental requirements in life.

“We are now entering a very uncertain period of economic and social development. We are going to face high inflation rate with price hikes for almost all items including consumer goods and food items. We require immediate government interventions to make people’s life and livelihood better,” he said in a statement delivered during a press conference held at the media centre of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex here today.

“In other words, post Covid-19 pandemic period, our priorities should be linking relief and recovery measures by pooling all our efforts to strengthen and sustain relief activities in order to ensure that short-term income and basic necessities and fundamental requirements are made available and ultimately to get life back on their feet,” said Wong, who is former state Second Finance Minister when he was in the then state Barisan Nasional (BN) fold.

He told the state government that some mega and visionary projects, although they may be important, can wait or they can be put on hold so that we can channel our limited available financial resources to improve people’s life and livelihood first.

“We all agree that while it is good and praiseworthy to have vision and plan forward to set 2030 as the year for great achievements of all targets, but the people as a whole cannot wait and they are not able to see the outcome of some ten years into the future,” he added.

“All said, in a country that is well governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of. On the other hand, in a country that is not well governed, wealth is something to be ashamed of.

“This is the challenge which the state government must seriously look into to shed its image and perception of being ‘a rich government but with poor Sarawakians’,” Wong stressed.

Wong, however, thanked Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his revenue generating re-engineering to find new sources of revenue such as state sales tax on oil and gas productions.

“Just with that, our state revenue grew and now could reach some RM10 billion. We have been told the state is going to utilise its own fund to finance some mega projects,” he said.

Since the state is leveraging on a new financial model, namely, via the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS), he added, it is therefore praiseworthy to have mega projects and to have grand vision to help Sarawak to leapfrog to a rich and developed state.

“But we must know that the people of Sarawak would, first of all, require the government intervention to help them to live a better life.

“In other words, people’s wish for a better life should be made the top priority of the government,” he pointed out.

Wong insisted that the people of Sarawak want to have better education, more stable jobs, more income, more reliable social security, better medical and health care, improved infrastructure facilities, better housing and more conducive living environment.

Also attending the press conference was PSB vice president cum Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.