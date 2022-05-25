Wong suggests relocating pig farms to prevent spread of ASF

KUCHING (May 25): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is appealing to the Department of Agriculture to consider relocating existing pig farms as a measure to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Sarawak.

“To prevent the breakout of the (ASF) disease (in the state) pig farms have to be relocated. This is also because some of the existing pig farms are too old and they are difficult to be rehabilitated,” he told a press conference held at the media centre of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex here today.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman pointed out that laws regulating pig farming may also be outdated as they were enacted in the 50s, 60s and 70s to effectively control the spread of ASF.

He commended the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, particularly its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, for their quick action, and Dr Rundi’s personal attention towards problems on the ground.

A widespread ASF disease occurred in April and May this year, affecting domestic and wild pigs in Sarawak, contributing to hygienic problems and death of pigs, said Wong.

He said he called upon the authorities like the Department of Veterinary Services to deal with the problems but being civil servants they first had to look for money and to abide by certain procedures restricting fast action but the circumstances then warranted remedial actions to be taken almost immediately.

He said he also called up Dr Rundi and the latter responded immediately, personally intervened into the situation and within one week, affected dead animals were buried and sanitary measures taken.

“We need ministers like Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi who took immediate action, paid personal attention to problems on the ground. That was why in the DUN sitting today I put on record the appreciation of thanks from the people in Sibu and Bawang Assan for his quick action to remedy the situation. Like I said, he is an exemplary and good minister,” Wong said.