13 Urban Renewal projects in Sarawak approved under 12MP

KUCHING (May 26): A total of 13 Urban Renewal projects have been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said seven out of these were continuation projects from the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“All these projects are in various stages of planning and implementation, especially the Darul Hana Development Project where the first phase of the relocation of residents from Kampung Panglima Seman Lama and Kampung Semarang to Darul Hana is expected to begin in August this year,” he said in his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Awang Tengah said special attention is also given to the development of new townships and service centres in rural areas.

He said this is to help bridge the economic gap between urban and rural areas to enable the people to enjoy the benefits of development in an equitable manner.

Towards this end, he said the Sarawak government through the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) will continue projects in selected areas under the 12MP.

They are Bandar Baru Sebuyau, Samarahan; Bandar Baru Simunjan, Samarahan; Lingga Service Center, Sri Aman; Matu Service Centre, Mukah; Matadeng Service Centre, Mukah; and Ulu Merapok Service Centre, Lawas.

“The provision of components such as markets, affordable shops, and cottage industry in the new towns and service centres will open up business opportunities to local entrepreneurs,” Awang Tengah added.