13-year-old among nine Indonesians nabbed in raid on online gambling call center in Kuching

KUCHING (May 26): Police arrested nine Indonesians during a raid on an online gambling call centre that was operating out of a house at Jalan Rock here.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the operation was carried out Monday at 7pm following intelligence gathered by police on the premises.

“We believe a syndicate has been operating the call centre since December last year, raking in about RM2,000 daily or a total of RM360,000.

“The nine suspects, comprising five men and four women aged between 13 and 25 years, are being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added police also seized a computer set, three laptops, an internet router and modem as well as other electrical gadgets that were used to run the call centre.

Separately, Ahsmon in the same statement said a team from the Central police station here arrested two Indonesian men, both aged 25, and an 18-year-old local female for their involvement in online gambling activities.

He said the suspects were each detained in separate Op Dadu raids, and are being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Police will continue to conduct similar operations to tackle illegal gambling activities which are causing economic losses to the country,” said Ahsmon.