30,000 applications for low-cost houses – LPPB

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): State Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) chairman Datuk Masiung Banah is sympathetic to the plight of Sabahans in the lower income group who do not own houses of their own.

Masiung said LPPB has more than 30,000 applications for low-cost houses which it builds and sells.

LPPB, he said, has informed the state government of its vision to construct 10,000 houses.

“This is based on the list of applications LPPB received. If we can build these 10,000 houses, we can help at least 40 per cent of the applicants to own houses of their own,” he said after hosting a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering with the media here on Thursday.

“We will not be able to do this in the next one or two years but maybe in five to 10 years but we must be optimistic when planning our mission and vision. If we do not start somewhere, we will not move at all,” he said.

Masiung also wants the state government to be serious in the matter as the number of Sabahans applying for low-cost housing is high.

According to him, he is sympathetic to the needs of the people which are so great when looking at the lists of people applying for low-cost housing. But so far, LPPB is not able to provide the required amount and hopes that the state government through the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ) will consider this issue as one of the main objectives to provide low-cost housing to the people.

On LPPB’s programs, Masiung said two low-cost housing projects are being implemented by the Board in Merotai, Tawau and Sook, Keningau.

According to him, this year LPPB will be constructing 50 units of low-cost houses each in the Kemabong Tenom and Sukau areas.

Meanwhile, the Kuamut independent assemblyman when asked about his future political direction, said he is taking the wait and see approach at the moment.

“I want to study the political situation in Sabah first before making up my mind to join any party,” he said.

Masiung admitted that he has been approached by some political parties with offers of high-ranking posts should he join them.

“But I still have the phobia of being labelled a ‘frog’ for leaving parties before this. What is important is for me to focus on my responsibility as LPPB chairman, focus on SMJ’s objective and halatuju.”

He said for now, he still supports the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor.