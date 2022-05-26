Abang Johari: Sarawak earned RM8.52 bln in revenue from SST since 2019

KUCHING (May 26): Sarawak has achieved a greater share of revenues from oil and gas produced in the state through the Sarawak Sales Tax (SST), said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He told the august House today that the SST collected from crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), since Jan 1, 2019, had become the major contributor to Sarawak’s revenue, amounting to RM8.52 billion.

“We are able to control the distribution of gas, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance.

“LPG is a controlled item and the price of LNG is fixed for the whole Malaysia under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said in his winding up-speech today.

According to Abang Johari, the household price of LPG is already subsidised up to 50 per cent by the federal government.

He pointed out that the current controlled price for a 14kg LPG-filled cylinder was at RM26.60.

“The GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government will continue to protect the interests of gas consumers through the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication to ensure security of supply and equitable price throughout Sarawak.”

He said the state government had successfully signed the Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA) with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Dec 7, 2020, which provided Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) the role to regulate and monitor oil, mining and exploration in all the onshore areas of Sarawak.

He said among the achievements that Petros had made was to secure a 29-year contract for Sarawak Onshore Block SK433, Adong Kechil in Miri-Marudi area.

“Other achievements were carried interests in all four new Exploration Blocks offshore Sarawak in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 (MBR 2021) namely SK427, SK439/SK440 and SK437.

“As well as 1,200 mmscf/d natural gas resources volumes to drive the growth of the downstream industries, power generation and petrochemical hub in Bintulu as well as supporting downstream industries across Sarawak in the long term,” he added.