Abg Jo: Sarawak to secure own power need before exporting excess electricity

KUCHING (May 26): Sarawak will strengthen its position as the powerhouse of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and contribute to the ASEAN Power Grid initiative, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said the state will continue to supply its surplus electricity regionally, but not at the expense of its own power needs.

“Given our track records in hydropower development, Sarawak will strengthen its profile within the ASEAN through active involvement in North Kalimantan hydroelectric project.

“To facilitate our initiatives and collaboration with Indonesia, Sarawak government is currently moving forward with our plan to establish a Trade and Tourism Office in Pontianak,” he said when delivering his winding up speech in the august House today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak will also strengthen economic collaboration with Brunei Darussalam.

He said the state had been working closely with Brunei in several economic sectors including telecommunication, energy, trade, tourism and agriculture.

“With the establishment of the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Bandar Seri Begawan soon, we should be able to move forward in a more efficient manner to capture the economic opportunities and take advantage of Brunei’s strategic connectivity and accessibility to other parts of the world.”

With Indonesia confirming plans to relocate its capital city to Nusantara in East Kalimantan, the Premier said Sarawak stands to gain benefits from the rapid development as the state shares a long borderline and has established bilateral cooperation with Indonesia.

He, however, said Sarawak needs to position itself and develop its competitive advantages.

“Cross-border accessibility will be improved through the opening of more border exit and entry points, road access and integrated CIQS facilities.

“There are plans to upgrade strategic exit and entry points in the Northern and Central regions of Sarawak into international gateways to facilitate better movement of people and enhance our border trade.

“Nevertheless, border security must be our utmost priority. Therefore, we are working closely with the federal government to strengthen our border control,” he added.

Abang Johari said reviving cross border trade with Indonesia, particularly with West Kalimantan will be Sarawak’s main priority.

He said: “We need to develop our resources in complementing with Indonesia in a win-win situation.”