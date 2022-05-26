Ardern says Pacific can handle own security as China pushes deal

WELLINGTON (May 26): The South Pacific can handle its own security needs, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday as details emerged of China’s plans to significantly deepen ties with 10 island nations.

“On anything related to security arrangements, we are very strongly of the view that we have within the Pacific the means and ability to respond to any security challenges that exist, and New Zealand is willing to do that,” she said after a meeting with US senators in Washington.

“We consider the Pacific our family and so where those needs exist we are ready and willing to respond to the call.”

Beijing’s security plans for the Pacific will be the subject of discussion during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s eight-nation tour of the region, which began on Thursday.

China wants to become involved in highly sensitive tasks like training local police, providing cybersecurity and conducting marine mapping, according to a draft agreement proposed to 10 island states obtained by AFP.

The push follows recent revelations of a security agreement China secretly negotiated with the Solomon Islands.

Ardern said she believed China was trying to increase its engagement in the region, but “actually, the need around security arrangements, we are able to meet within our region.

“It’s not for us to speak on behalf of other Pacific nations but what I can say is, where that need exists, New Zealand stands ready to respond to it,” she added.

Ardern said it was important that the region thrash out the issue at the Pacific Islands Forum, which is expected to meet in July.

The meeting “will be incredibly important as an opportunity for the Pacific to canvass its view on… the actions of China to increase its role in the Pacific”, she said.

Regional powers Australia and New Zealand have been under pressure to tighten their relationships with South Pacific governments after being taken by surprise by the Solomon Islands deal.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit Fiji on Thursday, just days after taking office.

“China has made its intentions clear. So too are the intentions of the new Australian government,” she said.

“We want to help build a stronger Pacific family. We want to bring new energy and more resources to the Pacific.”

“I will be a frequent visitor,” she added. — AFP