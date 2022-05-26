Awg Tengah: Merit-based civil service recruitment, limited to Sarawak-born

KUCHING (May 26): A merit-based recruitment and selection system has been and will be adopted for the appointment of staff into the Sarawak Civil Service, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development told the august House today it is important to appoint only Sarawak-born qualified individuals into the state civil service in accordance with Article 38A of the Sarawak State Constitution.

“Therefore, the appointment of individuals into the Sarawak Civil Service is based on qualifications, abilities, and competencies regardless of quota, race, and background,” he said in his winding up speech.

Awang Tengah said the same merit-based recruitment and selection system was also used by the Sarawak statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs).

According to him, the Sarawak Civil Service’s system of selection, development, and promotion is well implemented and in an orderly manner.

At present, he said the state civil service comprised multiracial officers covering all 47 ethnic groups, including minorities such as Kajang, Mierek, Saban, and Tagal.

“The Sarawak government is constantly striving to increase the number of permanent and pensionable posts based on the current needs of the Sarawak Civil Service.

“However, Article 112 of the Federal Constitution requires the approval of the federal government to create or add new permanent and pensionable posts,” he added.

As such, he said the Sarawak government, through the Socio-Economic Working Committee under the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), had requested this matter be given special attention by the federal government.

He said this is to ensure the performance and service delivery of the Sarawak government.

“Apart from that, through the Borneonisation process, the committee strives to ensure that positions in federal departments in Sarawak are filled by the natives of Sarawak,” he said.