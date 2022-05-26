Awg Tengah: Sarawak to get foreign experts for better croc management

KUCHING (May 26): Crocodile management will be further strengthened with the assistance and cooperation of foreign crocodile experts, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said the crocodile experts were from Australia, South Africa, and the United States, as well as the Crocodile Specialist Group from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“The Sarawak government through the SFC (Sarawak Forestry Corporation) will continue its efforts to manage the sustainability of the wild crocodile population.

“For that purpose, SFC has prepared the Sarawak Crocodile Management Plan Phase One (2016 to 2020) and continued based on three main objectives.

“The objectives are continuing wild crocodile conservation efforts; strengthening harmony between humans and crocodiles to ensure the safety of local people; and perform a detailed study on the benefits of sustainable crocodiles,” he said in his winding up speech in the august House today.

Awang Tengah said the actions that had been and will be taken are collaborating with crocodile farm operators and increasing the number of crocodile sanctuaries throughout Sarawak for conservation and eco-tourism purposes.

He added other actions included increasing the number of Crocodile Removal Zones to ensure the safety of local residents, and to issue harvesting and hunting permits for harvesting and culling purposes.

Since taking over the role of wildlife management and enforcement and Fully Protected Areas (TPA) from the Sarawak Forest Department in 2020, he said SFC had established an Enforcement and Protection Team (PPP).

To increase the effectiveness of enforcement, he said the PPP had and will continue to work with other enforcement agencies such as the Sarawak Forest Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

“Although movement was restricted during Covid-19, enforcement activities continued to be carried out. From 2020 to May 2022, a total of 222 cases were investigated, of which 24 cases were brought to court and 72 cases issued compounds with a total of RM246,450. The remaining 126 cases are still under investigation,” he added.