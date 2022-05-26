Chicken export ban imposed to meet domestic needs – Ronald

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): The temporary ban on the export of whole chickens is to meet the domestic supply which has declined in the country, says Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, Datuk Seri Dr. Ronald Kiandee.

He said Malaysia required 1.8 million to two million chickens per day due to various factors while the chicken industry could not produce more chicken to meet the domestic demand.

“Previously, the country was able to export up to 3.6 million chickens per month or about 100,000 per day…..but action has to be taken to ensure sufficient supply of chicken now.

“The chicken industry is actually able meet the domestic demand but not enough for export currently,” he told reporters after the handing-over of the Agrobank zakat (tithe) to the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS), here yesterday.

Ronald said among the problems faced by the chicken industry now were diseases, higher costs and shortage of labour.

“Hence, the ministry has forged cooperation with the industry to solve the problem…hopefully, this can be achieved soonest possible so that we can again export chicken,” he added.

On yesterday’s ceremony, Ronald said that Agrobank as a financial institution focusing on developing the agriculture and agrofood sector had handed over RM540,569.95 in business zakat to MUIS.

“This is an annual practice by Agrobank, taking into account the net profit gained and the zakat disbursed to the states as a social responsibility in assisting the unserved and underserved communities),” he added. – Bernama