Covid-19 cases still rising in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): Covid-19 cases in Sabah are surging again, 75 on Thursday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number is expected to go up and remain high.

“As predicted earlier this month, the number of daily infections will go up and remain high during the festive season throughout May.

“A total of 11 districts recorded an increase while eight districts recorded a decrease.

“With the exception of Papar and Sandakan, the overall daily case fluctuations were on a small scale throughout the state. No new infections were recorded in 13 districts over the past 24 hours,” he said.

From the total 75 cases reported on May 26, 71 are under Category 1 and 2, two in Category 3 and one each in Category 4 and Category 5.