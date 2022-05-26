Cuepacs: Civil servants happy to buy houses with loans from Mutiara

SIBU (May 26): The state government, in allowing civil servants to apply for housing loans and use their salary deductions to repay the loan scheme under Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd (Mutiara), has received the thumbs up from Sarawak Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs).

Its chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said the move would go down well with civil servants as they had been expecting the government to take the move.

“We have already voiced to the state government to allow civil servants to buy houses through loan under Mutiara Mortgage Scheme and the move certainly augurs well for us,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The state government, in a circular dated May 18, allows civil servants who meet the conditions to apply for a housing loan under Mutiara loan scheme.

Mutiara charges lower interest rates compared to other loan providers.

Omar said civil servants, especially those in the B40 and M40 groups, now feel somewhat relieved with this new facility.

Cuepacs Sarawak also hoped the state government would extend the same benefit to the federal civil servants working in Sarawak.

He said many of them had bought houses in Sarawak and with the cost of living going up every year, they were also facing the same burden and hardship on loan repayments.

“Cuepacs Sarawak is also grateful to the state government for always paying attention to the welfare of the civil servants.”

Mutiara is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) which offers housing loan schemes to the lower and middle income groups.

The types of properties funded under the scheme include all types of housing development under HDC and affordable housing schemes that have been approved by the government.