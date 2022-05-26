Fatimah: Safe transit places being set up throughout S’wak for homeless

KUCHING (May 26): Safe Transit Places (STP) are currently being set up throughout the state for the homeless, with one in Sibu already operating and run by volunteers.

The next homeless transits will be set up in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

This is to address pertinent social issues amongst vulnerable and high-risk groups by embarking on integrated social support and intervention in the community under the 12th Malaysia Plan (State Budget) and the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, she added.

“The ministry is now establishing a Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) in Kuching through a public-private-civil society partnership venture. Similar centres will also be set up in Sri Aman, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Lawas.

“Besides STPs and CSSCs, the ministry is also setting up Community Development and Intervention Centres (CDICs) specific for groups affected by substance abuse in Bau, Sibu, Dalat, Bintulu, Subis, Miri and Limbang. This integrated facility in the community aims at sustaining the recovery and sobriety of individuals affected by substance, is a joint effort by relevant members of the One Stop Committee (OSC) for Menangani Isu Dadah dan Substance (MIDS),” she said in her ministerial winding-up speech in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

She said that social issues and problems are too complex to be addressed in silo, thus, the ministry is advocating for integrated, collaborative and holistic approaches involving government agencies, private and commercial organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists.

She added that these facilities are new initiatives to expand the effort in handling drugs and substance abuse in Sarawak, as previously reported in the DUN sitting in November 2019.

These social transformation facilities are in addition to the recently completed integrated community wellbeing complex in Dalat, which will be followed by Kapit and Tatau, she added.

On a separate matter, Fatimah said that based on the 2019 Malaysia family wellbeing index study, Sarawak had achieved a medium family wellbeing index with a score of 7.78 out of 10, measured by eight domains.

The domains are Family Ties (8.44), Family Economy (7.90), Family Health (7.41), Family Safety (7.98), Family and Community Involvement (8.09); Family, Religious Role and Spiritual Practice (8.15), Housing and Environment (6.98), and Family and Communication Technology (7.34).

Aside from social support systems, the ministry is holding continuous family development programmes to achieve sustainable family institution wellbeing that can handle life’s challenges, ability to care for the family, providing conducive and safe environment and strong family bonds.

Among the programmes are pre-marriage course, parental course and single parenthood course. There’s also awareness and advocation programmes about rights and protection of women and children.

“GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) is fully aware of the global, national and local agenda about what people need, what they want, and how these needs and wants are to be addressed. GPS places Sarawak’s future and people’s wellbeing as its top priority. Thus, we are now charting possible line of actions to address the issues of ageing society and age friendly city.

“For the many efforts we took, and for the new ones we are designing, we need the involvement of everyone, to ensure Sarawak achieves sustainable wellbeing and a dignified existence for all.”