Fire breaks out at Senadin shophouse

MIRI (May 26): A fire broke out in a room located on the first floor of a shophouse near a supermarket in Senadin this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said 10 firefighters from Lopeng fire station were dispatched to the scene following a report at 7.15am from a 34-year-old male complainant.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a shophouse measuring 30 feet by 20 feet, which was 50 per cent destroyed, with paper and electrical sockets on fire.

“No injuries were reported in the incident,” he said.

The fire was brought under control within five minutes and was fully put out by 7.50am.

The cause of the fire and total loss have yet to be ascertained.

Firefighters ended the operation at 7.55am.