Not the killer – no human remains found in trapped Telaga Air croc

KUCHING (May 26): The 800kg-crocodile trapped in Sungai Nyabut, Telaga Air yesterday was not the one that attacked a seven-year-old boy on Saturday.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) personnel disemboweled the reptile under a bridge at Jalan Trombol around 9.30am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Kuching chief senior fire Supt I Yusri Basri confirmed no traces of the victim were found in the crocodile after the disemboweling process.

SFC later disposed of the crocodile’s carcass.

The 4.3-metre-long crocodile was brought to the riverbank at 7.30pm last night.

It was initially hoped that the reptile was the one responsible for attacking Mohd Adammi Moktar in Kampung Nyabut on Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, 17 crocodile traps were laid at strategic locations along the river.

Today, Bomba and other agencies such as the Civil Defence Force and the Samarahan Crocodile Hunters will continue the search along the river for Mohd Adammi.