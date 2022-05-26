Over 54,000 NCR individual lots in Sarawak surveyed as of April 30

KUCHING (May 26): A total of 54,072 individual lots of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land involving 66,808 ha underwent perimeter surveys as of April 30 this year, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said land titles had been or will be issued to the landowners concerned under Section 18 of the Land Code.

“To expedite the perimeter survey of NCR individual lots, landowners must be present during the survey to clearly mark the boundaries to avoid disputes,” he said in his winding-up speech in the august House today.

Separately, Awang Tengah said the Sarawak government regards the mining sector as one of the key economic industries that will bring prosperity to Sarawakians.

Through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, he said the Sarawak government will strengthen the State Minerals Management Authority (SMMA) and reform of the mining policy and regulatory framework.

He said the state government will also develop geological mapping and streamline mining activities, intensify downstream activities, and design business models to drive mining activities.

“A total of 13 major action plans and 59 sub-action plans have also been prepared for implementation from 2022 to 2030 to achieve the set initiatives.

“As a first step, the Sarawak government has approved the establishment of the Mineral Resources and Geoscience Division in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development on Feb 22, 2022. This division will focus on the development of this sector while ensuring the implementation of action plans prepared,” he said.

Awang Tengah said the state government had also approved an allocation of RM15 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan to conduct a study on the existence of mineral resources in an area of ​​approximately 26,164.22 square km or 2,616,422 ha to complete Sarawak’s preliminary mineral data.

He said this data will help the Sarawak government to identify the potentials of the mineral resource-based industry.

According to him, the Sarawak government is confident that with the implementation of action plans under PCDS 2030, the mining sector will be able to generate investments estimated at RM6.7 billion, especially in midstream and downstream industries by 2030.

“In addition, the sector is also expected to create at least 5,300 job opportunities in various fields and specialties as well as ‘economic spin-offs’ worth more than RM3.5 billion a year in the Sarawak market.

“As the mining sector, especially upstream activities, is closely related to the environment, the Sarawak government will always ensure that it is done in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as in an environmentally sustainable manner. Any mining land that has ceased operations will be fully restored by the miners,” he added.