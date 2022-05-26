Poor public transportation in KK resulted in low happiness index – DAP



KOTA KINABALU (May 26): The state capital will continue to lag behind others if it continues to sideline public transportation planning, bus services and other public transportation developments, said Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe.

“If our urban planning does not adopt the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) planning now, I believe Kota Kinabalu will continue to be one of the unhappiest cities in Malaysia,” he said.

According to the Malaysian Urban Rural National Indicators Network on Sustainable Development (MURNInets) 2021 Happiness Index study, Kota Kinabalu has been ranked the second lowest city in Malaysia. This is apparently alarming and worrying.

Phoong who is Democratic Action Party Sabah secretary, said one of the most important factors to determine the happiness index of a city is mobility and public transportation.

For example, he said Melbourne in Australia has been ranked as the most livable city in the world while Copenhagen in Denmark is the happiest city. They both share one common characteristic, a developed and convenient public transportation system.

The 2021’s happiest city, Copenhagen is a well-known city for cycling. Melbourne’s tram system also successfully transformed the city and provided greater convenience to tourists and local residents. These are all good examples that we should learn from, he said in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, mobility of a city plays a key role in contributing to the city’s happiness and livability index.

However, in Kota Kinabalu, 97 per cent residents have no choice but to drive their own vehicles in daily mobility.

“Our roads are unable to meet the surging demand as road users are increasing rapidly. Traffic congestion has also been worsening especially after work and after school hours. The people are getting frustrated day by day.

”However, our city and entire government have not tackled or addressed this issue at all.

“Our government decides to build more roads when there is traffic congestion and a flyover has to take up to five years to be completed. How would this ease our traffic congestion? The only solution to this is proper public transportation planning to resolve this never ending issue once and for all,” he said.

Phoong added an economic monitor report published by World Bank seven years ago had warned about Kota Kinabalu’s public transportation.

“It is saddening to see that it has not improved at all and now congestion issues are getting more severe. No government bodies are committed or ready to tackle this issue, there is no doubt that Kota Kinabalu’s happiness index is one of the lowest,” he pointed out.

In 2015, he said the World Bank suggested authorities take an early intervention approach to build our public transportation. This is to ensure that Kota Kinabalu’s city livability would not continue to decline over time.

“I have also quoted this report numerous times in my debates in the Sabah State Assembly, however, the related authorities have never taken any action to tackle this. We continue to remain stagnant in public transportation developments,” he said.

According to the World Bank’s report, in 2015, every family in Kota Kinabalu spent more than 10 per cent of their household income on transportation, this was equivalent to Paris.

“However, we must not forget the fact that average income in Kota Kinabalu is way lower in comparison to Paris.

“Young families and fresh graduates would have to spend more than 10 per cent of their monthly income on petrol and transportation, this is for sure a burden to them.

“The crucial point that I would like to raise is that these expenses are unnecessary. If we have a convenient and user-friendly public transportation system, these families can rely on decent public transportation. This would increase their household disposable income and increase the average happiness index while reducing the burden of the people.

“Does the current GRS government have the political will to push for institutional reforms and a better public transportation system? Or do they want to continue BN’s practice — no proper bus system, no implementation on BRT system despite being announced several times and no implementation on the Northern and Southern Bus Terminals,” he added.

Phoong said the government must establish a government body or agency to look into a proper public transportation system for Kota Kinabalu.

“We need a centralised bus system and improve two bus terminals, the Inanam bus terminal and Kepayan bus terminal.

“To solve this issue, we must have a paradigm shift and change our urban and public transportation planning.

“We must acknowledge that Kota Kinabalu is an urban sprawl city. Most families stay in Luyang, Penampang and Donggongon while Sepanggar, Inanam and Papar are developing rapidly, attracting more families to move there.

“However, our bus services continue to be the same as they were 30 years ago, this is unacceptable.

“Therefore, I suggested that a Bus Rapid Transit system be built for Kota Kinabalu and it should have three main routes covering all three regions. We should not dream about mega projects that are not pragmatic like SkyTrain.

“Our buses must also reform to ensure that the last mile connections between residential areas and the BRT station. In my opinion, if the government continues to ignore the issue, our traffic congestion will only continue to worsen. How much longer do we need to wait for decent public transportation?” he asked.

He said DAP Sabah will continue to make public transportation in Kota Kinabalu a priority agenda to be in line with the people’s vision and aspirations.

“Reforms is essential for our public transportation development and make Kota Kinabalu a livable and happier city,” he concluded.